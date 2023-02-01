Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.08-1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.21. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.08-$7.18 EPS.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

BXP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.53. 1,821,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.82 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 210.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

