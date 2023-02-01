Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.08-$7.18 EPS.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

