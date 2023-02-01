Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,585 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Splunk by 7,606.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after acquiring an additional 742,850 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Splunk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

