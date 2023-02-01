Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 685,007 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 685,007 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.7% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.50. The company had a trading volume of 961,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.