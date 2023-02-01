Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342,505 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,425,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,995,000 after acquiring an additional 310,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus cut their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Price Performance

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.50. The stock had a trading volume of 155,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.05.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Articles

