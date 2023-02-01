Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $32.80 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 746,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 1.1% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $32,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.5 %

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. 153,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,547. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock worth $1,798,205. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

