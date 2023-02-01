Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $592.81. The company had a trading volume of 255,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,993. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $559.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.97. The stock has a market cap of $247.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.