Bone ShibaSwap Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $227.76 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $227.76 million and $4.32 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00005745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,928,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,928,693.70205095 with 165,673,319.33317238 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.32665897 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $4,096,167.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

