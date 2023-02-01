BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Stock Price Down 1%

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.90 and last traded at C$10.92. 12,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 21,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.03.

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.