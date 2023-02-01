Blankinship & Foster LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $407.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,952. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

