Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for 5.0% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock valued at $112,544. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. 440,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

