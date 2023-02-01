BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lowered by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,222,000 after buying an additional 102,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,149,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,987,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

NYSE BLK traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $757.98. 24,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,432. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $725.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $678.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $830.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

