BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock worth $1,509,192 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

