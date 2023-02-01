Bitkub Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $166.68 Million (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Bitkub Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00008170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $166.68 million and approximately $585,704.36 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

