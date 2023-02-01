Bitcoin SV Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $832.98 million and $39.22 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $43.24 or 0.00182092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,743.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.09 or 0.00573151 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00051430 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000705 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
