BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $51.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,339 shares of company stock worth $3,073,310. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTAI opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $799.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.16. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

