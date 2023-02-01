BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $168.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) received a $168.00 target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.15.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $143.05. 746,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. BioNTech has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $189.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 36.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.