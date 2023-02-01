Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $651.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $467.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $670.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.