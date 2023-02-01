Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $651.25.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $467.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $670.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.91.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.
