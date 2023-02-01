Bill.com (BILL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Bill.com to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. On average, analysts expect Bill.com to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.96. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.44.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 21.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

