B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge cut B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.36. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $31.66.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.32 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -135.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In other news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 99,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 69,431 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 38,574 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2,135.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.