Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,543 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,076,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,081,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Best Buy by 6,622.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 708,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 697,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

