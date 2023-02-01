Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Darktrace (LON:DARK)

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 170.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.42) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Stock Performance

Shares of DARK traded up GBX 11.90 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 222.10 ($2.74). The stock had a trading volume of 8,743,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 348.89. Darktrace has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560.80 ($6.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.