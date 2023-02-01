Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,858,300 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 13,803,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,143.1 days.

Shares of BJCHF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

