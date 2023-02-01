Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Down 0.5 %
LON BEG traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 143 ($1.77). 153,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.25. Begbies Traynor Group has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 156 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £220.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.00.
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile
