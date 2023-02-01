Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Down 0.5 %

LON BEG traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 143 ($1.77). 153,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.25. Begbies Traynor Group has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 156 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £220.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.00.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

