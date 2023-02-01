BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.43

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 55407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

BB Seguridade Participações Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

