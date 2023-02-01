Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$8.41 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.41.

BTE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$617,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,052 shares in the company, valued at C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$6.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.56 and a 52-week high of C$9.16.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$712.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

