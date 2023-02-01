Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.97 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.83 ($0.12). 106,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,118,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.83 ($0.12).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £105.23 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.39.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

