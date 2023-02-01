Bank of America Upgrades Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) to “Buy”

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NYSE FLS opened at $34.42 on Monday. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

