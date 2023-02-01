Bank of America Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $140.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.
XOM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.04.
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,830,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $117.78. The company has a market capitalization of $479.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 200,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- AMD Results Are No Reason To Buy Semiconductors… Yet
- Institutions are Buying up Procter & Gamble Shares, Should you?
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.