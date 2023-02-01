Bank of America Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $140.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.04.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,830,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $117.78. The company has a market capitalization of $479.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 200,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

