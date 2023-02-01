Banco Santander S.A. Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.7 %

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.68.

AMD stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.