Banco Santander S.A. Has $2.05 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,450,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

