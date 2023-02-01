Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Critical Contrast

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Banco Santander (Brasil) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Banco Santander (Brasil) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander (Brasil) and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Brasil) N/A N/A N/A VersaBank 17.14% 6.54% 0.79%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Brasil) $16.79 billion 1.26 $2.88 billion $0.40 14.20 VersaBank $102.93 million 2.06 $17.60 million $0.61 12.79

This table compares Banco Santander (Brasil) and VersaBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. VersaBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander (Brasil), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banco Santander (Brasil) pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Banco Santander (Brasil) pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander (Brasil) and VersaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander (Brasil) 3 0 0 0 1.00 VersaBank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.97%. VersaBank has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given VersaBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VersaBank is more favorable than Banco Santander (Brasil).

Summary

VersaBank beats Banco Santander (Brasil) on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking. The Global Wholesale Banking segment offers financial services and structured solutions to its customers. The company was founded on August 9, 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About VersaBank

(Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

