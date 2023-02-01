Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.18

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.18 and traded as high as $17.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 202,842 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

