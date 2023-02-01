Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.18

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.18 and traded as high as $17.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 202,842 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
