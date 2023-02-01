Ballswap Self Reported Market Cap Tops $160.09 Million (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Ballswap token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ballswap has traded up 467.8% against the US dollar. Ballswap has a market capitalization of $160.09 million and approximately $13,082.66 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ballswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 102.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00405256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.34 or 0.28445985 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00581054 BTC.

Ballswap Token Profile

Ballswap launched on February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ballswap is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ballswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ballswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ballswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ballswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ballswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.