Baker Hughes (BKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,413,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,092,000 after purchasing an additional 328,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,963,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,559,000 after purchasing an additional 711,068 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Baker Hughes by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,921,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 712,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $69,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.