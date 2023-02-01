B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDI opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.