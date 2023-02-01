B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.
DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ DDI opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.
Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
