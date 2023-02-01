AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

