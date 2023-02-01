AXS Investments LLC Invests $213,000 in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 200.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNL. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

GNL opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.