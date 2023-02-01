AVINOC (AVINOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.09 Million

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001050 BTC on exchanges. AVINOC has a market cap of $97.09 million and approximately $504,609.50 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

