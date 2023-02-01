Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance
ASM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 372,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,381. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.68. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.06.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.