Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ASM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 372,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,381. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.68. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

