AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 344.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.6% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,597.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 0.4 %

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,438.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,434.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,322.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.