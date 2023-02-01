Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Purchased by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 9,860.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 573,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 567,772 shares during the quarter. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.4% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.40% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 164,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,765. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 89.50%. The company had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

