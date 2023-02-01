Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Danske lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.51.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $11.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.