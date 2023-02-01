Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

ABG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.48. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $223.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 136.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 428,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,805,000 after purchasing an additional 247,119 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $30,288,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 189,329 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

