Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
ABG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance
Shares of ABG opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.48. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $223.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
