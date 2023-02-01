Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $508.16. 81,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,125. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,621. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

