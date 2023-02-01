Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

GD stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.55. The company had a trading volume of 55,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,039. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.68 and a 200-day moving average of $236.91.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

