Argent Advisors Inc. Invests $528,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $116.08. The company had a trading volume of 60,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,790. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.