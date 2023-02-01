Argent Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $103.63. 259,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,233. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.24.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.