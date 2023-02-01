Argent Advisors Inc. Has $521,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,533 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 634,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 207,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 37,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 50.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

HBAN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,411,811. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,804 shares of company stock worth $2,547,579. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

