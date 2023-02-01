Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IDV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. 1,722,852 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.